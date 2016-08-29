Chinchinim gram sabha seeks police complaint over missing files

chinchinim: Chinchinim gram sabha on Sunday passed a resolution asking the panchayat to file a police complaint over the missing files pertaining to construction of the panchayat ghar cum sports complex under controversial circumstances, after the sarpanch adjourned the meeting till November 27.

The gram sabha also passed a resolution seeking to expedite the process of construction of the panchayat ghar.

The panchayat had passed a resolution to go ahead with the panchayat ghar cum sports complex in June this year, but the sarpanch had not forwarded the proposal and kept it pending to seek gram sabha approval.

Confusion prevailed as two factions of villagers-one supporting the panchayat ghar cum market complex and the other panchayat ghar cum sports complex argued over the proposal as each faction tried to push their case.

Sarpanch Santos Rebello proposed to put the matter for voting, however, the villagers passed the resolution amidst confusion as the sarpanch adjourned the meeting till November 27 and left the hall along with ruling panch members.

However, the opposition panch members opposed, and decided to continue with the meeting by appointing former sarpanch Costancio Fernandes to preside over.

Earlier, the gram sabha raised objection to the proposed budget for 2016-17, saying the panchayat has failed to show from where it was going to raise the funds for development, and also grilled the panchayat on house tax collection.

The villagers also raised objection to implementation of collection of one month’s rent from the people renting out their rooms as the panchayat already has nearly Rs 19 lakh as tax arrears.

They said till such time the panchayat develops a mechanism to effectively collect the house tax, no other tax should be imposed. The sarpanch informed that the panchayat will ask the people to pay their dues through announcement in the church, adding the panchayat is already making efforts to recover the arrears.

The gram sabha also raised the issue of garbage problem in the village, and sought from the panchayat concrete steps to tackle it.

The villagers also expressed displeasure over poor functioning of the streetlights in the village.

The gram sabha under the chairmanship of Costancio Fernandes passed a resolution to revoke NOC issued for installing a mobile tower. They villagers alleged that the tower was erected illegally

Former sarpanch alleged that rules were bent to allow the installation of the tower.

Velim MLA Benjamin Silva, who was invited for the gram sabha, replying to a query on development said, “The village of Chinchinim has not been ignored. Work has been carried out in various wards, however, no major work could be carried out as there was no support from the village panchayat and villagers.”

Later, speaking to reporters after the gram sabha, the sarpanch Santos Rebello charged that the continuation of the gram sabha after it was adjourned was illegal and hence the resolutions passed are illegal. He further said that he has reported the matter to the BDO.[NT]