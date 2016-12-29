Church not taken into confidence on new education policy: Archbishop

Panaji: Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrão on Wednesday stated that the Church was not taken into confidence by the government while preparing the new education policy for the country, and that the Church has been accused of carrying out proselytisation.Addressing the gathering at the annual civic reception held on the occasion of Christmas at the Archbishop’s House, Altinho, the archbishop said, “The proposed draft of the new education policy has been brought out recently, but such a recognised stakeholder as the Church has not been taken into confidence at all. There are elements today who accuse the Church in India of engaging in proselytisation and conversions. Our charitable works are looked upon with suspicion and as an allurement for conversion.” The get-together was attended by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, Governor Mridula Sinha, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, ministers, legislators and other government functionaries.

Quoting former president of India V V Giri, he said, “The then president of India speaking at the all-India Christian consultation on development in 1970, had remarked that the people of India owe a great deal to their Christian brethren for their magnificent efforts in the field of education, health and general social development. I take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation of the valuable contribution that the Christian community has made to the rich mosaic of India’s culture, and to encourage them in their noble and selfless efforts.”However, the archbishop said the scenario is changing today in the context of our nation.

“The Church has often been accused of being of foreign origin, although it has gifted the nation with some of the finest high-ranking defence and administrative personnel, who have defended our country and served it with exemplary patriotism and dedication. Our institutions have been attacked, robbed, burnt down and the perpetrators of these crimes often go scot-free,” he added.Referring to the mining scam, the archbishop said, “Our beloved Pope Francis says the earth is essentially a shared inheritance, whose fruits are meant to benefit everyone. Each community can take from the bounty of the earth whatever it needs for subsistence. But it also has the duty to protect the earth and to ensure its fruitfulness for the coming generations.”

“But what we see is an extensive environmental and social damage to Goa, which has generated rampant corruption and even weakened governance,” he stated.Speaking about the 2017 assembly elections, he said, “Elections to the legislative assembly of the state are approaching and the Church leadership in Goa will take up once again this duty-bound task.”He said the Church authorities would issue guidelines, which will be read out in churches.“But they never mention the name of any candidate or political party. The people are sovereign. They decide. And our faithful are requested to pray and to vote according to their conscience. In fact, Catholics in Goa have already begun praying every Sunday that the right kind of candidates may be elected to power in the forthcoming elections. If, as a result of the Church’s advisory, some party comes to power it does not follow that the party was canvassed for by the Church,” he said. [NT]