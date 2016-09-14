Churchill accuses AAP of having RSS affiliation.

Margao: Churchill Alemao, the former Navelim MLA, has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party is entirely Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) affiliated and has claimed that the minorities of Goa will never support them. Attacking the AAP at a press conference Tuesday, Churchill alleged that the party has affiliations with RSS in Goa as well as Delhi.“A close observation of the Delhi MLAs will show that many are RSS affiliated persons. In Goa also Panjim candidate Valmiki Naik’s father is a strong RSS worker,” alleged Churchill.“The minority communities of Goa will never vote for the party which has RSS affiliations,” Churchill said. Meanwhile, Churchill demanded that the Electronic Voting Machines sent have to be for entire Goa and select booths.Churchill said he has written to the Election Commission on the EVM machines allotment. “During last Assembly elections 2012, there was a lot of apprehension that EVM machines were malfunctioning leading to marking of votes through the machine to the persons other then the choice made by the voter which led an impression that the wrong candidate have won.Lots of unwanted things were written by the media regarding EVM’s in Goa,” Churchill said he wrote in his communiqué.

“It is very satisfying that the Election commission is using the VVPAT’s during Assembly Elections 2017, however it is known that the VVPAT’s will be introduced only in 284 polling stations in Goa. Kindly note that more than 80% of polling stations in Goa are either expenditure sensitive or vulnerable and hence it is very important that the VVPAT’s may be introduced in all the polling stations in Goa,” Churchill said.

“This has to be done so that political arena can have confidence in Electoral process of 2017 Assembly elections. Implementation of VVPAT’s would make the Election process more transparent,” Churchill said.“Goa is a very small State having only 1640 polling stations which is comparable to just one constituency in a State like Uttar Pradesh and hence I would request you to please implement VVPAT‘s in all polling stations in Goa, making a very fair and transparent Elections in 2017,” requested Churchill through the letter to Election commission.

Meanwhile, Churchill has demanded that the widening of village roads be limited to four metres and not 10 metres"Four-metre roads are more than enough for the villages and it is in the interest of the people. However, if the same is increased to 10 metres, then it will spell doom for several houses," Churchill said.