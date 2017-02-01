Churchill Bros aim to leave Minerva in cold

Panjim: Churchill Brothers FC will aim to register their second win of the season as they face Minerva Punjab FC at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana today.The Red Machines are currently on eighth position with four points while Minerva Punjab are at the bottom with just one point “Even though they are at the bottom they have home advantage. All teams are equal. And we can’t take anyone lightly. We will continue to play and give our best,” said Churchill Brothers FC coach Alfred Fernandes.Alfred’s men inflicted a shock 1-2 defeat on two-times national champions Bengaluru FC in their previous game to register their first win of the league.

“It’s all about confidence and momentum. And at the moment the team is having both after their 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC. We hope to carry the same rhythm against Minerva and built the momentum,” he added.

“I’m thinking of different combinations. But I will go with the winning combination and might field the same starting eleven,” Alfred added.

While the Goan outfit were banking on the experienced stars, it was the youth that rocked the Red Machines in the four matches with Kingslee Fernandes and Chesterpoul Lyngdoh impressing for the two times champions.“It’s all about youth power. They have the endurance. With their effort we can achieve what we are looking for. The lads are brilliant on the field and I hope they carry on the same throughout the season and put up many more man of the match performances,” explained Alfred.When asked about the conditions of the pitch and travel conditions, Alfred Fernandes said, “We have to get through this phase. We’re part of I-League before. We’re used to travelling around, but we only have little time to practice, which is tough on the players. The schedule is such that there can be no complaints because it’s the same for all times.”

About asked how defeating Bengaluru FC might have given the Churchill boys much-needed confidence, “When we go out on the field, it’s always 3 points in mind. Sometimes strategies fail, sometimes it works. I was the first to congratulate Bengaluru FC for their AFC campaign. It was a fabulous achievement for Indian football.”At the other end, on being asked whether he’ll tweak in the strategies after the last defeat at home, Surinder claims it was a tough opponent to meet at home and there were few defending mistakes which cost them a defeat. [H]