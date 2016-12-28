Churchill Bros pip Cavelossim

Ambelim: Churchill Brothers Sports Club defeated SCC Cavelossim 1-0 in the GFA Pro League match, at Ambelim ground, on Tuesday.Churchill Brothers had the first chance of the match in the fifth minute but Chesterpaul failed to connect Leander D’Cunha’s pass.At the other end, SCC Cavelossim Daulat Dessai took control of the ball and released a powerful shot which was saved by Churchill Bros keeper Ricardo Cardozo in the tenth minute.Chesterpaul then fired a close ranger for Churchill but his effort missed the target by whiskers.Aaren D’Silva made an outstanding move for Cavelossim in the 30th minute but his long range effort sailed over Churchill Bros crossbar.

Churchill Brothers finally broke the deadlock in the 37th minute through Micky Vaz from a penalty kick.The Red Machines were awarded a penalty kick after Cavelossim defender Joaquim Carvalho handled the ball in the danger zone.Churchill Brothers led 1-0 at the break.The second half saw SCC Cavelossim press hard in search of the equaliser which left their defence cracking.In the 48th minute, Micky Vaz of Churchill should have scored from close range but Leander D’Cunha delayed in connecting the ball.Thereafter Aaren shot wide for Cavelossim.Chesterpaul failed to connect a half-volley off Pankaj Sona cross in the 52nd minute for Churchill.In the 59th minute, Aaren D’Silva and Daulat Dessai combined well for Cavelossim but their move was tackled by Churchill Bros defender Basant Rai. [H]