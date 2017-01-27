Churchill Brothers SC face tough task

Vasco: Having earned a precious first point in the Hero I-League that too against strong contenders DSK Shivajians, Pune, Churchill Brothers Sports Club morale got a tremendous boost to face the defending champions Bengaluru FC on Friday, at Tilak Maidan, Vasco, at 7.05 p.m Given the stature of Bengaluru FC team, and having made it to the final of the prestigious AFC Cup, the only Indian team to reach that far; Churchill Brothers SC will have to redraw their strategy in order to collect three points.A draw in Pune was a big morale booster especially after three successive defeats. Our boys regained confidence and they believe they can earn a victory against the tough opponent,” stated Manager Denzie Ferrao.

Further, he mentioned they have recruited midfielder Gabriel of Dempo Sports Club who had a stint with FC Goa for a season which will bring greater stability in midfield alongside hardworking team.“The team has been improving with every outing and that is very positive sign. Apart from that we are in the process of signing Liberian striker Kromah but it will take some time for the foreigner to arrive and then submit the papers for registration. We are still finalising the signings as we had a very late entry and nothing else is coming in the way of recruiting players,” remarked Denzie.“As you know that the Bangalore team is doing so well in Indian football and they even played in the AFC which is a creditable achievement for a club who are just 3-4 years old. We are looking forward to our home match and they are coming from a loss while we are coming from a draw. So some positives are there and maybe their confidence can be low after that defeat,” informed Churchill Brothers coach Alfred Fernandes, at a press briefing at Vasco, on Thursday.

“From the last match, our confidence is very high because we came from a goal down and we nearly upset DSK Shivajians. In the last 10 minutes, we were literally camping in their area. Sometimes luck has to be on your side. Hopefully, on Friday luck is on our side.

“We have some tactical plans on how to contain them and since they are such a strong team with quality players, we have to come with something extra,” he said.“I have to adapt because in the first two matches I did not have a quality left back. Then Fulganco came who is a natural left back. I did not have the services of Richard for the first two matches,” he added.“Richard is very good playing in the hole and he has made a difference. Even Chesterpaul Lyngdoh you know, nothing was going on the left wing. And he came in and did a very commendable job.” “I think now our team is gelling together and settling down. And when we get our quality foreigners, I think our striking force will be strengthened,” Alfred mentioned.

“When we prepare for a game, I always infuse a winning mentality in them. When we were thrown into the sea, we had only two days to prepare. You know, Mohun Bagan playing in their own den itself was imposing. In football, anybody can win because we are playing with skills and not with the names. The intimidating factor does not count. We have been playing against the best teams and it is not intimidating.”

“We will play to our strength while their strength would be to come at us. Hopefully, we can infuse in our players that all the 11 players are stars because collective performance is importance even though individual brilliance matters as well. I’m banking on my players to get the job done. Brandon and Wolfe have slight niggles,” Alfred concluded.

Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca said, “We want to get back to winning again for sure. We know how difficult Friday’s game is going to be. It will be even harder than it was in Kolkata. We have to be ready mentally to prepare for this game. You know the league does not give you too much time to prepare for the games. But for everybody it is the same. If we want something then we have to go out and try to get it.”“We have to be ready to work hard, to run a lot even more than them if we want to win. When a team is losing they need points. It’s something that you can see that it will be a difficult moment for both, and both teams want to win. And, even if Churchill Brothers SC have only one point, they have enough organization in the team to put us into trouble and we have to be ready for them,” he said.“Obviously, I can’t disclose how we are going to play on Friday. But the way that we play, we cannot change a lot. We cannot play long balls and we have tried always more or less to play our game. And that depends on how we take control of the situation,” he said.“Sometimes it is possible and sometimes the other team doesn’t make it easy. So Friday, we have to see how we can work with the situation and more or less we have to win the ball back and prevent fast counter attacks. Churchill Brothers have enough power to make us in trouble. We have a lot of injuries,” he added. [H]