Circular on tax brings huge relief to seafarers

Margao: Giving immense relief to Goan as well as Indian seamen, the Ministry of Finance has clarified that the money of seafarers maintained in the NRE accounts would not be taxed.Member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar has posted a letter on social media providing clarification on liability to income-tax in India for a non-resident seafarer receiving remuneration in NRE (Non Resident External) account maintained with an Indian bank. The letter has been issued by the Under Secretary of Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Foreign Tax and Tax research.In his circular the Under Secretary says, “Representations have been received in the Board that income by way of salary, received by non-resident seafarers, for services rendered outside India on-board foreign ships, are being subjected to tax in India for the reason that the salary has been received by the seafarer into the NRE bank account maintained in India by the seafarer.”

"The matter has been examined in the Board Section 5(2)(a) of the Income Tax Act provides that only such income of a non-resident shall be subjected to tax in India that is either received or is deemed to be received in India. It is hereby clarified that salary accrued to a non-resident seafarer for services rendered outside India on a foreign ship shall not be included in the total income merely because the said salary has been credited in the NRE account maintained with an Indian bank by the seafarer," says the circular.The Goa Seamen Association of India President Dixon Vaz said, "This is a huge relief for the seafarers after the Kolkata High Court order few months ago."