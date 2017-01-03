Citing MOI, grants to English-medium schools; Godinho terms BJP ‘secular’

Vasco: Citing continuation of grants to English-medium schools and Medium of Instruction issues, South Goa Planning and Development Authority (SGPDA) chairman Mauvin Godinho, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently, termed it as a secular party. Godinho was speaking after launching various developmental works including construction of grounds at Bogmalo and Alto Dabolim, renovation-cum-beautification work of Juvem Cross at Chicalim and renovation work of a cross at Cudshiro in Bogmalo. Dabolim BJP president Sadanand Shetkar, Goa State Commission for Women Vidhya Shet Tanavade, Chicalim sarpanch Nilam Naik, Chicolna-Bogmalo sarpanch Laxman Kavlekar, MMC officials and others were also present.

On the occasion, Dabolim Minority Block Congress Committee president Caciano Pereira extended support to Godinho, who is BJP’s Dabolim candidate.Speaking further, Godinho claimed that the BJP government in the state has laid focus on development of infrastructure in every constituency without any discrimination. He informed that 12,000 square metre land has been acquired for the construction of ground at Bogmalo. He said that around Rs 3 crore has been paid to the people who are affected due to the acquisition of land for the ground.Construction work of the ground will be taken up by the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC).

He also disclosed that ring road has been proposed at Bogmalo in order to avoid traffic congestion besides toilet and changing room at the Bogmalo beach is also in the pipeline.Godinho also informed that plans are afoot to beautify Bogmalo beach and lay new water pipeline in order to ensure uninterrupted water supply. He maintained that Rs 75 lakh worth cemetery work has been already completed in Bogmalo. [NT]