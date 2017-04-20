Civic bodies given 6 months to spend unutilized funds

Panjim: With more than Rs 56 crore of development funds remaining unutilized, the state government has given the municipalities six months to use the funds or refund the same to the State exchequer.Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Urban Development Minister Francis D’Souza on Wednesday held a meeting with the chairpersons and chief officers of all the municipalities in the State.D’Souza told reporters that, “If the existing funds are not utilised, no new development grants will be sanctioned. Presently funds amounting to Rs 56 crore have been unutilised. Seven years have passed but golden jubilee grants given by Art and Culture have not been utilised. CM has given them six months, or else it would be transferred to government.”In a step towards cashless transactions at municipal offices, the local bodies have been asked to shift all its payments to cashless mode, with the salaries, wages being disbursed through bank accounts and online payment facilities for the citizens for all the services.Meanwhile, to streamline and strengthen the municipal bodies, D’Souza has proposed amendments to the Goa Municipalities Act. He informed that during the next session the amendments will be moved which will empower the municipalities to transfer leases and sublet premises of ULBs.

“These are mainly the ones which have been sold, sub-let or leased out by people but municipality does not get any revenue. We will charge them transfer tax, take security deposit, and also recover the pending dues”, he added.The amendments proposals also include mandatory declaration of assets and liabilities by the councilors during the elections.Inorder to bring uniformity in the taxation system of the municiaplities, the amendments will be made and a uniform taxation system as per the class of the municipality, will be implemented.Referring to the policy decisions, D’Souza informed that a committee under the chairmanship of Mapusa Municipal Council Chairperson, Sandip Falari has been constituted to look into the matter of regularization of municipal workers. There are an estimated 500 workers in various municipalities who have put in more than 7 years of service. [H]