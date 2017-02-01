Civic worker suspended

Curchorem: Prakash Kudnekar, the driver of a garbage collection rickshaw for Curchorem-Cacora Municipal Council Curchorem, was suspended by Curchorem constituency Returning Officer Sagun Velip for distributing pamphlets containing photo of Curchorem MLA and BJP candidate Nilesh Cabral and party symbol.“I have suspended the driver Kudnekar after verifying the report from flying squad that driver is distributing pamphlets using municipal garbage collection rickshaw and confiscated the material found in the rickshaw,” Velip said.Meanwhile, Quepem Exercise team led by Alexio Andrade and Flying Squad team led by Samit Naik raided and seized liquor bottles worth around Rs 40,000, late Monday night. [H]