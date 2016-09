Born:07-09-1955 Died-11-09-2016

Wife of late Roberto B Fernandes (Ex Police). Mother/Mother-in-law of Maria/Avino, Lucy,Rafia/Seby. Sister/Sister-in-law of Antonio/Late Policarpa,Piedade,Manuel/Janel, Martin/Agnes,Antonio/Yvonne,Agnelo/Jasephine,Leena/Seby,Rosaline.Funeral cortage will leave her residence on 12th September 2016 at 4.00 p.m to St. Andrew’s Church Goa Velha. For Eucharistic celebration followed by burial.