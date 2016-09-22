CM issues virtual threat to p’yats opposing towers.

Panjim: In what could be termed as a virtual threat, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Wednesday said the government will have to take out its “weapons” if the panchayats and gram sabhas do not permit mobile towers.

Recently, the Carmona, Cansaulim, Chicalim gram sabhas had opposed the erection of mobile towers.Parsekar, addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, said some panchayats have said no to mobile towers apprehending that radiation causes cancer.

“I don’t want to blame any panchayat but whatever happens at gram sabhas media should also look into it,” he said adding, “The panchayats should not oppose towers or else we have to remove our weapons, the panchayats must co-operate.”“The government has started educating people on their apprehensions of radiation due to mobile towers. Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has done extensive workshops in village panchayats wherein towers were required to be erected,” Parsekar said.

Besides, he said, the Secretary Department of telecommunication has assured that radiations emitted by mobile towers will be checked before the towers are commissioned. “We are getting an opportunity to host events like BRICS and hence as government or people of Goa or panchayat or municipality, we should take this opportunity to project Goa,” Parsekar said. He added, “There is huge bandwidth requirement since BRICS proceedings have to be continuously telecast live for which towers have to be in place.”

He said that some people suggested temporary mobile towers. "It is okay if it is one or two but temporary mobile towers on vehicles cannot be a viable solution," he said.Parsekar stated that BRICS is a prestigious event and with this kind of attitude the prestige of the State is at stake. "On one hand we talk of Digital India, IT development, technology, we are signing MoUs with various authorities and States but we are not willing to allow basic infrastructure," he pointed out.Parsekar categorically said, "There is no link between mobile tower radiation and health hazard. That we have to accept. We are a progressive State."The Chief Minister said he has instructed the chief secretary to erect a mobile tower in the Assembly complex closest to his cabin. "Let that experimentation be done on me," he said.