CM orders hot-mixing of roads in Calangute.

Panjim:The Chief Minister’s directions came in view of the BRICS summit, to be held in Goa next month.Calangute MLA Michael Lobo said many delegates will stay at the Taj in Sinquerim. “The Chief Minister took a drive from Sinquerim to Baga beach and ordered hot-mixing of road on a war-footing before BRICS,” Lobo told Herald.He said the CM asked for one layer of hot-mixing before BRICS and the rest can continue later. “The CM has also ordered removal of roadside encroachments from Sinquerim to Baga,” he said.

“The delegates for BRICS will go for shopping, sightseeing and fine dining and hence the Goa government wants this to be a memorable visit for them,” Lobo said. Parsekar, along with Lobo, also walked the streets in Candolim and Baga.The Calangute MLA has already started a drive of removing encroachments in Candolim, while Calangute villagers, led by acting sarpanch Joseph Sequeira, have been protesting the bad road conditions in the village. [H]