CM reiterates plans for edu hubs in Margao, Ponda.

Margao: Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar has once again reiterated the government's plans for the education hubs in Margao and Ponda.Parsekar was speaking at the Apprentice Bharti Mela organized by the directorate of craftsmen training in collaboration with Goa Shipyard Limited, at Margao. Parsekar, who holds the education portfolio, explained how the education hubs can help decongest the towns.On Davorlim land that has been acquired by the government, Parsekar said work would start within six months and that it would be built over an area of 1.2 lakh sq m of land. Addressing the ITI students, Parsekar announced that the government has plans of getting the ITI's to acquire ISO certification with the aim of upgrading its training standard.He also spoke about the government plans to make those ITI students who have achieved success, brand ambassadors of the State in skill development programmes. Parsekar further exhorted the students to improve their technical expertise and push for entrepreneurship by going for self-employment avenues instead of only trying for government jobs Minister for Craftsmen Training Dipak Dhawlikar; and senior officials of government, directorate of craftsmen training, and GSL, were present on the occasion.