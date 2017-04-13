CMC chief voted out in third attempt

Cuncolim: Cuncolim Municipal Council Deputy Chairperson Mario Moraes finally managed to topple Chairperson Lavita Mascarenhas, as the latter was voted out, on Wednesday.Seven councillors belonging to former minister Joaquim Alemao’s panel and two councillors belonging to the BJP panel voted in favour of the no-confidence motion when it was put for voting, on Wednesday. After the motion was put to vote, returning officer Gurudas Desai declared that the no-confidence motion has been approved by seven against five votes.It is pertinent that previous two attempts to oust Mascarenhas from the chairperson’s seat failed, after some councillors who moved the no-trust motion backed out.After the no-trust vote, sources from Morais camp said that BJP backed councillor Polita Carneiro would be the next chairperson.Meanwhile, Morais said that he would resign from the post of deputy chairperson after the chairperson is elected, paving the way for Sashank Desai to occupy the post. [H]