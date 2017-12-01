CMC for ‘Zero Plastic Tolerance’

Margao: The Cuncolim Municipal Council has decided to have a properly planned “Solid Waste Management” and also to have “Zero Plastic Tolerance” in the CMC Jurisdiction.

Seven councillors comprising the ruling group of the local self government in Cuncolim Municipal area have got together for the plan. Vice Chairperson Shashank Dessai said, “During the past two months, Garbage & Waste Segregation at Garbage Treatment plant behind Industrial Estate, belonging to CMC, suffered a big setback, due to the arrogant and selfish attitude of the Labour Contractor, one Rafik Raju Mulla.”

He said the contractor had stopped segregation of garbage & waste at the plant since the beginning of October till date, as a result the segregated door-to-door garbage and waste, undertaken by the Municipal staff was lying unattended at the GTP. “The main motive for stopping of work by the labour contractor was the non-payment of his fees/salary amounting to Rs 3,60,000 which has now been paid due to the approval of 14th finance funds granted by DMA,” said Shashank.He said the work of segregation and bailing of garbage at the plant is in full swing since the past three days with over 10 workers involved to clear the accumulated waste. [H]