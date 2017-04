(Aldona / Defence Colony, Alto Porvorim)

Born: 30-03-1933 , Died: 18-04-2017

Beloved husband of Jeanne Ferrao. Funeral cortage will leave his residence at 3:45 pm Today, Thursday 20th April 2017 to Holy Family Church, Alto Porvorim for Eucharistic service at 4:00 pm followed by burial.