Collem – The village with the Sea of Milk

Among the most beautiful villages along Goa’s borders is Collem. A portion of the Bhagwan Mahaveer wildlife sanctuary, along with its distinct flora and fauna, is part of the village. With the majestic Sahyadri mountain ranges encompassing it, River Mhadei flowing through it and the Dudhsagar waterfalls being its crowning glory, Collem is a breathtaking experience for every visitor.Situated in Dharbandora taluka, Collem lies 65km on NH 748 (formerly NH 4-A) from Goa’s administrative capital, Panaji, and 38km from its commercial capital, Margao.”Many Goemkars, who came to the village for official or personal work, did not go back to their original villages and became its residents. No one likes to leave Collem. Even today, people go for their livelihood to Panaji and beyond, but return in the evening,” says Nandish Venkatesh Naik Dessai, Laksha Dhoi Fode and Mauricio Joaquim D’Costa, all panchayat ward members.No one in the village is sure about the origin of the word ‘Collem’, but they associate it with ‘Kulem’, the earlier name of the village. “The Portuguese rulers had difficulty in pronunciation of the original name ‘Kulem’ and they got it changed to ‘Colem’. After 1961, the spelling of the word ‘Colem’ was changed in official gazetted records to ‘Collem’,” says Prakash Khandeparkar of Bazar Vaddo.

The Rakshak Mallik Mahadev or Malikeshwar Temple is home to the gram devata (village deity). The Portuguese-era Colem railway station has connected the village to the outside world for over a century.During Goa’s Portuguese era, the village was also a place for punishment posting for deviant and erring officials. During that era, the government also set up a centre at Maidavaddo in the village, where people afflicted with small pox, then a contagious disease, were brought here and treated. They were only discharged after total recovery.Collem has a population of around 5,000 persons, of which 3,200 are voters. Collem has nine panchayat wards, and the hamlets of Sigao, Caranzol and Sonalim also come under its jurisdiction. Collem’s traditional village wards are Maidavaddo, Souzamol, Caranzol, Harialimol, Gandhinagar, Kondemol, Karamol, Tamdimol, Pimepalmol, Metawada, Kumbharmol, Bazarvaddo and Vikasvaddo.

Residents’ Speak

The communal harmony of Collem is a matter of pride and honour for Collemkars. Hindus, Catholics and Muslims participate in each other’s festivals. Among the modern institutions, Our Lady of Piety High School has played a huge role in the educational and intellectual development of its residents. Collem’s land is fertile and many Collemkars are still involved in traditional occupations of sugarcane plantation, cashew plantation, coconut farming and cultivation of paddy.

Prakash Khandeparkar, resident of Bazar Vaddo

Lush-green Collem is a border village of Goa, but its contribution in the development of the state has been second to none. Due to its shining character, our village is in the minds of all Goemkars and tourists.Nisha Shigaonkar, a resident of Bazar Vaddo

Sarpanch’s take

It is ironical that Collem faces water scarcity in summer, despite having water bodies in abundance. A water purification plant is required, for which, an estimate of Rs 7 crore from the panchayat has been handed over to the public works department. The existing rural health centre needs to be upgraded into a 24×7 modern primary health centre. Road infrastructure in the interior parts of the village, including the one that leads to Dudhsagar waterfalls, needs to be repaired and improved while paying heed to the ecology.

Gangaram Lambor

Heritage Trail

Dudhsagar Waterfall: Among the iconic landmarks of Goa, the ‘Sea of Milk’ is situated at Sonalim. The four-tiered waterfall, with a height of 310m, is a mesmerising paradise for nature lovers. Around three lakh tourists, both domestic and international, visit this waterfall annually

Kulem railway station: Situated at Maidavaddo, it was constructed around 1889. It was built two years after the construction of Dudhsagar railway bridge. Locomotives of the South Western Railway run on this route.

Collem bridge: Located at Metawada, this 75-year-old Portuguese era construction connects Collem to NH 4-A, the route that connects Panaji to Belagavi.

Rakshak Malik Mahadev or Malikeshwar Temple: The main temple of the village, based at Maidavaddo, is over 800 years old. The temple’s reconstruction commenced five years ago and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The temple is a hotspot of activity during its annual zatra held between the last week of January and the first week of February.Our Lady of Piety Church: Situated at Bazar Vaddo, it was built as a chapel in 1882 and consecrated as a parish church in 1955. Known locally as the Collem Church, its feast is celebrated on the second Sunday of November.

Rakshak Malik Mahadev Zor: Lying adjacent to the Rakshak Malik Mahadev Temple, the spring is another popular place in Collem. The tourism department is currently building infrastructure here.

Our Lady of Piety High School: The only institute in the village which caters to educational needs from Classes V to X. It was constructed in 1967 and generations of Collemkars have passed out through its corridors towards successful careers.

Government primary school: Located in Maidavaddo, it caters to around 200 children. The medium-of-instruction at the school was changed from Portuguese to Marathi after 1961.

Renowned Residents

Late Tulsidas Morjakar: Freedom fighter, first sarpanch of the village and Marathi stage actor

Pundalik Shivaram Navrekar: Award-winning Marathi poet and author

Late Jano Rekdo: Freedom fighter

Tony Fernandes: Also known as Tony Sax, he is wellknown tiatr artiste and saxophone player. Fernandes has been felicitated by the state government

Dr Uday S Kakokdar: First MBBS (allopathic) doctor from Collem

Dr Rajan Lambor: First dentist from the village

Maria Fenandes e D’Mello: First English teacher at the government primary school

Late Shankar Gawas: Served in the Indian Army

Prakash Khandeparkar: Retired circle inspector, government of Goa

Late Albert Fernandes: Served in the Indian Navy Late Yeshwant Khandeparkar and Late Vithoba R Dessai: Actors in Marathi nataks

Narcinva Pandurang Parab: Stage actor, bhajan singer and state award recipient. He is also a former sarpanch.

Late Balwant Sahakari: Wellknown purohit (temple priest) in the village

Pundalik Perni and Late Sudha Narvekar: Stage actors. [H]