Collem villagers want bathing stopped at Dudhsagar River

Sanguem: Collem villagers have urged the authorities to stop visitors from taking bath at the Dudhsagar River, immediately.The villagers say that they are forced to make the demand to prevent pollution of the Dudhsagar River.Collem villagers say that they use the water from Dudhsagar River for drinking, washing clothes and other domestic purposes. However, on account of dirtying of the river by tourists, villagers have been facing severe hardship in their day to day activities.The rush to have bath at Dudhsagar River increases on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays when a large number of visitors descend on Collem village to have bath at Dudhsagar River.

However, while the outsiders enjoy their swim in the river waters, they leave the leftover of food items such as meat bones, meat pieces and other food items on the river bank that subsequently enter into river water polluting the river.Ironically, the place at ‘Kond’ in Collem is a hot favourite for the visitors to have bath where incidentally the Collem villagers have their drinking water pumps installed by the water supply department.The villagers claim that despite several requests to the authorities to ban bathing a Dudhsagar River, the authorities have failed meet the villager’s request. The villagers have appealed to the authorities to stop bathing by tourists at Dudhsagar River in the interest of the locals and to avoid the Dudhsagar River from getting polluted further. [H]