Complaint states Aires is Portuguese

Panaji: A complaint has been filed against social activist Aires Rodrigues for allegedly acquiring Portuguese nationality in 1987. Colva panch, Calvert Gonsalves filed a complaint with the crime branch, the courts and other government departments against Rodrigues, on Thursday.

The complainant wants the police to register the case under the Citizenship Act 1955, Representation of People Act 1950, and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The counsel for the complainant, Rajeev Gomes said that the birth of Aires Antonio Miranda Rodrigues was registered in the central registry of births, marriage and deaths of Lisbon, Portugal as ‘Assento de Nascimento No. 1260-A’ on November 2, 1987.

“Rodrigues, after the registrating his birth in Lisbon, Portugal, has obtained various Portuguese citizen cards, such as Bilhete de Identidade (identity card) and Cartao de Cidadao (citizen card) which bears the number 11183778, which was issued to him on November 2010 and was due to expire on November 9, 2015,” Gomes added.

Speaking to reporters outside the crime branch, Gomes said that they have documentary proof to show that Rodrigues is a voter in Portugal and also a voter in Goa. “Even though he had a Bilhete, Rodrigues contested the corporation of the city of Panaji elections in 2011.” Gomes said that Rodrigues had filed various petitions in the high court and other courts claiming that he is an Indian national.[TOI]