CUMBORDA-VERNA

Born:22/12/1939 Died:10/09/2016

Beloved wife of Nicolau Braganza;Loving Mother/Mother-in-law of Ubaldina/Mathew,Francisco/Veronica,Wilson/Seemy,Peter/Tina,Romeo Funeral cortage will leave her residence Today,12th September 2016 at 3.15 pm to Holy Cross Church, Verna for mass followed by burial.