MOVATI BHAT-QUEPEM

Born:31/8/1952 Died:30/8/2016

Loving Mother/Mother-in-law of:Jovito,Ashra/John,Dennis/Jaycy,Andrea/Narciso;Daughter of Late Piedade & Joana Travasso;Sister/Sister-in-law of:Rosalina/Late Jose Maria Rodrigues.Artur Travasso

Funeral Cortage will leave her residence (Today),1st September 2016 at 3:00 pm to Holy Cross Church,Quepem for the Eucharistic Celebration followed by burial.