Cong: CMP is a repeat of BJP’s 2012 manifesto

Panaji: Congress on Monday was unimpressed with the BJP coalition government’s common minimum programme calling it a “hollow document” consisting of “repeated promises made by the BJP government in 2012”.

Chief minister Manohar Parrikar released the common minimum programme (CMP) for the BJP-led coalition government but Congress spokesperson Yatish Naik was quick to point out that most of the 11 key points in the CMP were culled out from the promises made by Parrikar in the 2012 elections.

“The CMP says that they are going to relocate casinos and move them out of the present location in River Mandovi. The BJP manifesto said this in 2012 and they have given deadlines after deadlines and breached those deadlines. This document is purely a tactic to fool the people,” Naik said.

Naik also pointed out that the promise to provide housing for all by 2022 was made by the BJP in 2012 and repeated by the Union government. Naik added that Goa Forward Party (GFP) has softened its stand on the Investment Promotion Board (IPB), nationalization of rivers, reservation of jobs for Goans and zero corruption.

“This is a self-admission by the BJP government that it failed to fulfil promises made in 2012. The CMP is silent on zero tolerance to corruption which the BJP kept harping on,” Naik added.

The promise to formulate a new Regional Plan 2030 was a “blunder of contradictions” as it was contrary to Parrikar’s statement made on the floor of the House that Regional Plan 2021 will be notified and implemented in its entirety.

“This common minimum programme is a hollow, visionless document which has been made for the heck of it and it reflects the directionless tendency of the BJP government,” Naik concluded.(TOI)