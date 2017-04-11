Cong contemplating permanent ban on Vishwajit from party

Panjim: The Congress party is contemplating imposing a ban on the re-entry of Vishwajit Rane, who embarrassed the party by refraining from voting during the floor test in the State Legislative Assembly, last month. Interestingly, the party is still deciding on filing a disqualification petition against its former Valpoi MLA.Addressing media persons on Monday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Girish Chodankar said the party should ban the re-entry of Rane, who not only betrayed the party but also Congress voters in Valpoi. “Party will take a decision on banning the entry of Rane. I personally feel that he should be banned forever. But the final decision will be taken by the State Executive,” he said.“He ditched the party on the Floor of the House and helped BJP in government formation. He humiliated the party as well as his voters. His act was unprofessional,” Chodankar stated.

During the floor test in the Assembly on March 16, Rane, who was elected from Valpoi, left the House, immediately after being administered oath as MLA, reducing the Congress’ strength to 16 MLAs and the House to 39 members.Rane defied the whip issued by the party and then resigned as MLA and from the Congress. Last week the three time MLA joined the BJP and is likely to be inducted in Manohar Parrikar cabinet.Meanwhile, Congress is dragging its feet over filing a disqualification petition against Rane stating that the leader’s resignation as MLA and from the party makes no ground for his disqualification. “We are still working on it,” Chodankar said.Asked whether Congress will field a candidate against Rane in the by-poll in Valpoi, he said the candidate would be selected in consultation with Congress workers. “In the first phase party will reconstitute the PCC Block, Mahila Block, Youth Block, Seva Dal, Minority Cell and booth committees at Valpoi,” he said.

"Valpoi has always been a Congress seat and we will prove that during the bypolls. We will retain our 17 seats. We are confident that people will vote against Rane," the AICC leader added. AAP's former Valpoi candidate Ashish Kanekar last week joined Congress and is likely to be fielded against Rane.