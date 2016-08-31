Cong demands full access to Baina beach for Ganesh.

Vasco: Taking serious note of the blocking of the pathway to Baina beach, the Mormugao Block Congress Committee on Tuesday demanded the same be kept open in view of the Ganesh festivities. In a memorandum submitted to Mormugao Deputy Collector Gaurish Sankhwalkar, the Congress urged him to instruct the contractor of four-lane national highway to keep the pathway to Baina beach open at its fullest from PWD Sewerage plant up to Desterro from September 5 till September 16 2016.This, the Congress said, was needed so that the faithful from the port town could use any part of Baina beach that is convenient for Ganesh Visarjan. According to Mormugao Block Congress President Murari Bandekar, as Ganesh Visarjan is the most important part of Ganesh festival, the faithful from the port town use Baina beach as one of their favorite venue for immersion of Ganesh idols. However, he said, it was brought to the notice of the local Congress unit by the locals that the project contractor for four-lane national highway (NH17-B) has blocked all the access of Baina beach, leaving only a small passage near Ravindra Bhavan.He said that, as large number of devotees visit Baina beach for Ganesh visarjan, the passage left open is not sufficient. [H]