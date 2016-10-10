Cong holds motorcycle rally against river nationalisation

Margao/Bicholim:The rally kicked off from Verna halted at Margao District office of Congress were Margao workers joined them. Rally travelled through Margao, Navelim, Chinchinim, Assolna, Cavelosim, Carmona, Orlim,Varca, Benaulim Colva and dispersed at District office in Margao.Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Luizino Faleiro, Rajya Sabha MP Shantaram Naik, Curtorim MLA Alex Reginaldo Lourenco, former South Goa MP Francisco Sardina, former Velim MLA Filipe Neri Rodrigues, and others were present.Addressing the Congress workers, Luizino said, “Congress party has worked for the development of State; our party always tried to do the constructive progress; but BJP’s development is destructive.”By nationalizing the rivers, Luizino alleged, BJP was trying to sell Goa to outsiders. Shantaram Naik appealed to Congress workers to fight against this anti-state policy of BJP government. ”We will fight for our heritage and our rivers. The movement to save Goa will continue: Let’s stand united for Goan rivers,” Luizunho said while addressing the supporters at Assolna.

The leaders also paid tributes to the importance of the rivers and spoke of creating awareness of how it needs to be saved against the government’s nationalization policy.Addressing a Congress seminar at Bicholim on Saturday, Luisinho called upon people of Bicholim constituency to support Congress party during forthcoming assembly elections in order to have development in Bicholim and Goa.He also criticized the BJP for failing to fulfill the assurances mentioned in ITS agenda during last assembly elections.Present on the occasion were Opposition leader Pratapsing Rane, Maharashtra Youth Congress Samiti secretary Swapnil Patil, North Goa Seva Dal President Shankar Kirlapalkar, likely candidate Adv Manohar Shirodkar and Bicholim Congress block president Prashant Chanekar.Luisinho further said that that during last 10 years, the BJP government was a total failure in terms of development. On the contrary it supported prostitutions, murders, casinos, drug trafficking and other immoral activities, he alleged.

He accused the BJP of stopping mining in Goa, closing Western India Shipyard due to which, he said, around one lakh in people in Goa have become jobless. He therefore called upon the people to dethrone the BJP government and give opportunity to Congress party.Rane said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every citizen in India by bringing back black money from abroad. However, as of today BJP has given only 3 LED bulbs most of which are of poor quality, he moked.