Cong justifies Halarnkar’s refusal to appear before ACB

Panjim: Alleging that ruling BJP is hell-bent on maligning its opponents, the Congress party on Thursday justified its leader Nilkant Halarnkar's non-appearance before Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) for the inquiry into the land conversion scam stating that "he feared arrest"."Halarnkar was summoned in the evening on December 26 while AAP's CM candidate in Goa Elvis Gomes was called for questioning in the morning. This itself indicates that Halarnkar was supposed to be arrested on that day," Goa Congress spokesman Trajano D'Mello told media persons. He pointed out that Gomes had moved to the High Court on this matter in the past and has received the order that no coercive action would be taken against him, till the matter is decided by the Court.