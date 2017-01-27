‘Cong struggling to find leaders’

Vasco: Taking a jibe at the Congress, actress-turned-politician and Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani on Thursday said that Congress party has been facing severe leadership crisis and the situation has reached such a level that the Congress is struggling to find leaders in Goa, Uttar Pradesh and even in Delhi. She was speaking at a public meeting held at Headland Sada on Thursday.“The Congress has no leaders in Goa, UP and even in Delhi. Today, the situation of the Congress is such that no one likes to lead the party which has lost the confidence of the people,” she said.She also accused the Congress of falsely labeling the BJP as a communal party. “I would like to say that sadly Congress remembers words ‘communal forces’ only when there are elections in Goa. The BJP never differentiated between the communities while executing the developmental works or providing jobs. Will the roads built by Milind Naik be used only by BJP? I don’t know what the Congress aims to gain by labeling the BJP as communal during elections,” she added.

On the fate of Dabolim, Irani assured that the existing airport would continue to be operational even after Mopa becomes a reality.

“Congress is always busy confusing people. Even if there is some development work happening, then, it creates fear in the mind of the people about it. When prime minister laid foundation stone for Mopa airport, the Congress leaders started creating confusion in the mind of people claiming that existing Dabolim airport will be shut down,” she said.“I assure you that Dabolim airport will continue to be operational even after Mopa comes into existence. Those people who are dependent on Dabolim airport to make their living will not be made to suffer, their employment will remain secure,” the minister added. [H]