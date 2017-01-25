Cong to examine possibility of auctioning mining leases

Panjim: Assuring to restore the iron ore mining industry and incorporate all the recommendations of the Supreme Court, the Congress on Tuesday announced that it would examine the possibility of auctioning mining leases as proposed by the Apex Court.“We are bound to implement all the recommendations of the Supreme Court. The mining industry will be resumed full fledged after adopting all the directions imposed by the Court,” Leader of the Opposition Pratapsing Rane told reporters.“We will examine the court directions on auction of leases. We will have to take all into confidence and see whether the auction of leases is possible,” the former chief minister said responding to a question on whether the party will endorse auctioning of iron ore leases.The party, in its election manifesto, has promised to set up a Permanent Mining Fund to rehabilitate those affected by mining closure.

Stating that there is need to review various government schemes after being voted to power, Rane said the current health insurance scheme – Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana – has limited scope and hence there is need to modify it to incorporate super specialties.“We had introduced universal mediclaim scheme that covered super specialties. However, the same was scrapped and DDSSY was introduced. But, the scope of the scheme is limited. It gives benefit up to Rs 4 lakh per family. I feel, it needs to be extended up to Rs 8 lakh,” he said.Rane also said that as promised in the party’s election manifesto, they will roll back the amendments in the Tenancy Act and set up special fast track mamlatdar courts to dispose of cases.He expressed displeasure over poor implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act by the government.“BJP government completely neglected its implementation in the State. Once voted to power, we will ensure that the Act is implemented effectively,” he said.

—

Age no bar for Rane

Panjim: Leader of the Opposition Pratapsing Rane, the senior most politician in the State, ruled out his possible retirement from active politics after the 2017 elections stating, “It all depends on the fitness of the individual”.Asked whether the 2017 elections would be his last, he said the decision would be taken by his supporters. “It is for my people to decide. Age is not a bar, it all depends on the fitness,” he said. Rane was first elected to the Assembly in 1972 on a MGP ticket. Stating that he would not like to “gamble” on the number of seats that Congress may win, Rane claimed that party’s performance at the February 4 polls would be better than that of any other political outfit. “Our party will perform better than any other party in the coming elections. However, I would not like to gamble on the number of seats the party may win,” he said.

—

Promise of free 5 litres petrol weird: Parrikar

Panjim: Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said that the Congress manifesto is not realistic. Addressing the Yuva Melava, Parrikar said, “Congress manifesto is not realistic but are only assurances made ahead of the elections. The promise of free five litres petrol is a bit weird.”“The opposition has promised many unrealistic things as they know they will not get an opportunity to implement it,” he added. He went on to say that the party’s Chief Minister will be chosen and decided based on his leadership abilities.

“Chief Minister will be decided by the elected MLAs once we are in majority and will be chosen for leadership qualities,” he added. He said that though age does not matter, the Chief Minister should be young at heart. “The Chief minster should be young at heart but can be a little older. He should understand the problems that the youth face.” [H]