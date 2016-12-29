Cong will revoke ‘anti-people’ decisions, promises Kamat

Margao: Urging people of Goa to vote Congress back to power by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Margao MLA and former chief minister Digambar Kamat on Wednesday said that if voted to power the party will revoke all the “anti-people” decisions taken by this government.Speaking at the 132nd Founders Day of the Congress party observed by the leaders at its South Goa office, Kamat said, “We will scrap the ODP proposed by the government if Congress is voted back to power. Several anti-people decisions have been taken by this government in this five-year rule. I urge all the workers and leaders of the Congress party to follow in the footsteps of founders of the party and be united.”

Claiming that the BJP misruled the state and only gave false promises, Kamat said, “It is high time now to teach the BJP a lesson.”All India Congress committee general secretary Girish Chodankar said, “The Congress party was formed to serve the people on basis of truthfulness. Only truth can defeat lies that the BJP keeps telling the people of Goa. I call upon all the Congress party workers to lay focus on truth in the forthcoming election,” he said adding that all workers and leaders of the Congress party in the state will have to work in tandem to defeat the BJP.Congressman and former Fatorda candidate M K Shaikh spoke on the ideology of the Congress party and how the leaders of the yesteryears kept the ideology alive. On the occasion, five senior Congressmen – Bollu Vitu Naik, Sabha J Goankar, Prabhakar Karapurkar, Menino D Silva and Mohandas Tari were also present. [NT]