Congress files complaint against Milind before ACB.

Panjim: The Congress party on Wednesday filed a complaint against Power Minister Milind Naik before the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) accusing him of corruption, manipulation and favouritism in recruitment of nearly 646 line helpers in electricity department. Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawthankar in his complaint has demanded interrogation of Naik and officials of electricity department including Chief Electrical Engineer in the matter. "The department is in the process of issuing offers of appointment to some 646 posts of line helpers in the department. The entire method adopted for filling up the posts are criminally violative of the rules of business of the State government," he said. Kawthankar has accused the minister of running a recruitment business, throwing all the procedures to the winds and converting the Departmental Selection Committee (DSC) and the appointing authority who is chief electrical engineer into puppets. The complainant has named superintending engineer Reshma Mathew, deputy director of administration and Talkar, members of DSC, as the co-accused.