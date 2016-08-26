GIM hosts open mic nights

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) organised ‘Open Mic Nights’ at Caculo Mall, Panaji. It was a unique in-house platform developed by students and faculty to voluntarily showcase their talents for the joy of music and live performance. Through the #madeofgreat campaign, Tata Motors provided the cultural fest management club, Team Inception a platform to take on the first ever open mic night off campus which allowed youngsters to showcase their talent. The event offered an opportunity to students to reconnect with their inherent stage talents. The event began with Pitch Perfect a solo singing competition, followed by a group dance performance. The evening began with GIM students displaying their musical talents on stage. The evening was truly a fusion of different genres of music and an ensemble of various musical instruments. To add to the ambiance of the musical event, students at GIM also set up a food court offering a variety of eats and drinks.[NT]