Considering underpass proposal near MES College junction: NHAI

Vasco: To decongest the traffic near MES College junction in Zuarinagar.Speaking to Herald, Doddamani said that a proposal for improving the MES college junction on NH17 B road at Zuarinagar has already been taken into consideration by NHAI. However, the same would not be completed as NHAI is yet to appoint a consultant for the project. He however claimed that recently the NHAI officials inspected the site and it has been proposed to construct an underpass under the existing NH17 B road that would connect Zorint to the road leading to MES College residential area.

“It is true that the MES College junction needs urgent attention as the same is posing as death trap to motorists. Already there is a proposal for improvement of MES College junction. However, the same is yet to be cleared by the highway ministry and thus we have been seriously considering proposal to construct a underpass near the MES College junction so that people need not have to cross the highway road to proceed to MES College towards Birla or vice versa” he said.

It is important to note here on several occasions in past, locals from MES College residential area had launched mass protests demanding improvement of MES College junction as many accidents took place at this busy junction. Similarly, local MLA Alina Saldanha had also extended her full support to the locals and had assured that by May 30, 2015 the said work would be completed. However, now as the NHAI has clarified that the said project would be delayed, locals would now have to wait for few more months to see their dream turning into reality. [H]