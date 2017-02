BETALBATIM

Born: 11/09/1926 , Died: 05/02/2017

Beloved husband of Estella Falcao; loving father / father-in-law of Rosaline / Anthony, Alleluia / Maria, Rafael / Sacrament. Funeral cortage will leave his residence Today, 06th February 2017 at 4:00 pm to Our Lady of Remodios Church, Betalbatim, for an Eucharistic celebration followed by burial.