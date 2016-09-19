At times an entire tree

Enters into my poetry

Tall, hefty, touching the sky

Utterly silent – the tree

Begins to talk to me

And so …. It also touches me !

A shoot grow budlike on the tree

With velvety petals soft and tiny

The yellow lips of the tender shoot

Part, but gently, to speak to me

And as the shoot turns red and green

It keeps on growing all over me.

Like a network, the roots of the tree

Spread themselves out over my body

Caressing me inside and outside

And penetrating deep within me

The tree keeps on growing

Into a fountain of vitality.

I myself then turn into a tree

My feet like roots feeling to hold

Into earth’s womb finally fold.

My head, though, reaching high

Crows on into the very sky.

I strike a conversation with the sun

Bound to him with timeless chords

The sun’s embrace soothes me down

As 1 begin to follow his words

And so I chat on as does he

Of matters of mutual intimacy

Original poem in Konkani : “Hanv Ulayata”

By Tukaram Rama Shet

Translated in to English by Dr. Kiran Budkuley