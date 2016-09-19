At times an entire tree
Enters into my poetry
Tall, hefty, touching the sky
Utterly silent – the tree
Begins to talk to me
And so …. It also touches me !
A shoot grow budlike on the tree
With velvety petals soft and tiny
The yellow lips of the tender shoot
Part, but gently, to speak to me
And as the shoot turns red and green
It keeps on growing all over me.
Like a network, the roots of the tree
Spread themselves out over my body
Caressing me inside and outside
And penetrating deep within me
The tree keeps on growing
Into a fountain of vitality.
I myself then turn into a tree
My feet like roots feeling to hold
Into earth’s womb finally fold.
My head, though, reaching high
Crows on into the very sky.
I strike a conversation with the sun
Bound to him with timeless chords
The sun’s embrace soothes me down
As 1 begin to follow his words
And so I chat on as does he
Of matters of mutual intimacy
Original poem in Konkani : “Hanv Ulayata”
By Tukaram Rama Shet
Translated in to English by Dr. Kiran Budkuley