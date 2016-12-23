Cow-shed reduced to ash in fire at Bicholim, four bovines saved

Bicholim: One Rohita Vishram Gaonkar from Maulingem Bicholim suffered a loss of Rs 30 thousand after a cow-shed belonging to her caught fire. Fortunately, the lives of the four cattle in the cow shade were saved by the firemen.The reason behind the fire is not known. When house owner and the neighbours came to know about the incident they immediately contacted Bicholim fire brigade office.

According to Bicholim fire authorities, a cow-shed belonging to Gaonkar suddenly caught fire. On being informed, fire fighters rushed to spot and managed to save four cattle housed in the cow-shed, though the entire cow shed was reduced to ahs in the fire.The fire team that responded to the emergency consisted of sub-officer Chandrakant Mangaonkar, Bharat Gawas, firemen Swapnesh Kalangutkar, Sanjay Fadte, Sunil Rane and Dattaraj Chari. Fire official Laxman Majik lead the team. [H]