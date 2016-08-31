Creating sustainable schools.

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), one of the country’s premier research organisations conducting research on energy, environment and issues related to sustainable development, Goa Centre and the Dempo Group of Companies organised a valedictory programme of ‘Project STAR’. Project STAR is a collaborative project between TERI and Dempo that is focused on the creation of sustainable schools.Chairman, Dempo Group of Companies, Shrinivas Dempo said: “What was started as an experimental programme turned out to be a worthwhile exercise to learn from the community at large.” Dempo stressed on the need to conserve and save natural resources for sustainable development. “Whenever you are wasting a natural resource you are depriving someone of it. We must realise, that, what we do to our community impacts somebody else,” he said at the programme held at Dempo House on August 30. Dempo said that when human beings are given limited resources they can definitely survive. He backs his statement by sharing an instance while he was at a camp in Africa he lived with limited resources in a tent and had to spend the whole day only with two buckets of water. He also highlighted that it is important to document and adhere to the practice of sustainable development. He highlighted the roles of schools, teachers and students in promoting and encouraging the practice of sustainability. He also spoke about the concepts of sustainable development. The project has worked with 10 schools across the state including Our Lady of Succor High School, Nagoa Verna; Adarsh V V High School, Margao; Vidya Vikas Academy, Margao; Sarvodaya High School, Taleigao; Sharada Mandir High School, Miramar; Government High School, Alto Betim; Lourdes Convent High School, Saligao; AJD Almeida High School, Ponda and St Bartholomew School, Chorao Island.Sharing an overview of Project STARS, Shabana Kazi, fellow (sustainable development outreach and youth education, TERI) and Project STARS coordinator said: “Project STARS was implemented in 10 schools as a pilot exercise to show how schools could actually practice the principles of sustainability by adopting the sustainable school approach, focusing on campus improvements, community engagement and curriculum interventions”. Fellow, TERI, Saltanat Kazi, showcasing school achievements said: “In addition to building on environmental sustainability in the school, the project enabled schools to engage with the community on environmental and social issues which have become an eye opener for schools and some schools have made this part of their curriculum”.A special project documentary was also screened to showcase the project activities over the three years. Adarsh V V High School won the award for the best environmental initiative, while Our Lady of Succor High School, Nagoa and Sharada Mandir High School, Miramar won the awards for the best social and cultural initiatives respectively. TERI and Dempo Group of Companies jointly implemented Project STARS that worked towards encouraging schools to practice the principles of sustainability by focusing on its environmental and social performance- both tied together with a strong cultural thread. Project STARS (Sustainability Action and Reporting in Schools) consolidated the earlier TERI Dempo partnership by carrying forward and building upon the work carried under the TERI-Dempo initiative.This partnership between TERI’s Environment Education and Awareness Area at the Goa Centre and V S Dempo Holdings Pvt Ltd is in the nature of a three year intensive education and action programme (2013-2016) on sustainable schools in Goa. [NT]