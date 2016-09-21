CRSC humiliate Sarzora SC.

Fatorda: Colmorod Ratwado SC, Navelim blanked Sarzora SC 7-0 in the GFA U-14 football match played at Artifical turf ground Fatorda on Tuesday.It was CRSC who dominated the match through Moses Andrade and Frielton Gomes making constant raids on the up front.In the early minutes of the match Moses missed a sitter for his team; however in the 13th minute Moses made no mistake and sent in a goal bound shot which crashed into the nets thus giving his team the desired lead.

Nash Fernandes of Sarzora SC attempt was foiled by Rahul Rodrigues, defender of CRSC in the 16th minute.Frielton Gomes doubled the account for CRSC in the 24th minute while Moses Andrade scored his brace in the 26th minute for CRSC.Frielton scored another goal in the 29th minute making it 4-0 and later went on to complete his hat-trick. Moses joined Frielton after he netted his third in the 39th minute.Prieston Gomes scored in the 59th minute for CRSC Navelim and that was the last straw. [H]