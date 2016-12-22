 
Thursday , December 22 2016
CRUCIANO ANTONIO MERCES JOAO

(EX PROJECTOR OPERATOR GOA COLLEGE OF ARTS)
Merces -Tiswadi, Goa
Born: 25/03/1955 , Died: 20/12/2016
Most beloved son of late Pedro Das Merces Joao/Rosa Gonsalves, Son-in-law of late Xavier/Lina gomes,Beloved Husband of Thereza Gomes Loving Father/Father-in-law of Peter (UK), Priscila/Cruz Fernandes (UK), Presley (UK), Paul (UK), Brother/Brother-in-law of Maria (RTO)/Manuel (EX BSNL),Orlando (Ex WRD,UK)/Elsa (Dental),Francisco (PWD)/Luiza Philip Funeral cortage will leave his residence Sallembhat, Merces at 4.15 pm on 22 nd December, 2016 for Eucharistic celebration at Our Lady of Merces Church, Merces followed by burial.

