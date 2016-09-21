Curchorem MLA Nilesh Cabral, Sanvordem MLA Ganesh Gaonkar, Quepem MLA.

Babu Kavlekar, CCMC chairperson Vishwas Dessai, QMC chairperson Philu D’costa, SMC chairperson Carroz Cruz, transport director Sunil Masurkar and others were present on the occasion. Assistant professor of sociology at MES College, Vasco, Jessy Crasto Coutinho, in her talk referred to the tragic accident in which her husband had died while returning from Canacona.Dhavalikar also blamed the parents who let their children drive the vehicles, without they having procured the driving licence.“If any person dies in an accident, and the driver has no licence, then the driver faces a jail term of 6 years,” he added.

The national highways will be widened to have 6 lanes, state highways will be widened to have 4 lanes with pedestrian paths, he said adding the traffic police have marked 480 zones as ‘black zones’ on the state roads, among which 74 are ‘major’ in nature, he said.He further said that the government is serious about the rules and regulations of transport.MLA Cabral said that blaming the government for bad roads is not right, and added that It is the duty of every citizen to observe the traffic rules and regulations.MLA Ganesh said that road safety should not be limited to a week adding, “Road safety should start from the homes. The regular use of helmet and seat belts and observing the traffic rules will definitely bring down the number of accidents.”Earlier, Jack D’Souza welcomed all and compered the function while assistant director of transport, Quepem, Rajesh Naik proposed the vote of thanks. [NT]