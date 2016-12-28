Dacoits strike at Bogmalo flat, take away Rs 5.75 lakh worth jewellery, cash

Vasco: In a daring dacoity in a flat along Bogmalo road, about seven armed persons affected entry into the premises by breaking open the window grills armed with deadly weapons like knife, metal rods and wooden sticks, tied the hands of the couple and took away a diamond ring, gold ornaments and cash all worth Rs 5.75 lakh.

In this regard, Avdesh Sharma, an officer serving in Indian Navy to whom one Shaikh Altaf has rented out the premises, has lodged a complaint with Vasco police that around 3 am the culprits entered the flat, tied his and his wife’s hand and legs and confined them in a room and committed the dacoity. As per the complaint, the dacoits also threatened the couple with dire consequences.

Vasco police have summoned dog squad and finger print experts. Police also obtained CCTV footage in which the culprits can be seen entering the bungalow. Police have registered an offence under Section 395 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are further investigating the case. [NT]