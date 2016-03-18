Daddy’s Home celebrates 26 years

Daddy’s Home Special School, Margao celebrated its 26th annual day. The school caters to children with special needs. Students ably guided by staff who showcased their talent of music, dance and acting skills. Special children entertained and enthralled crowds with Punjabi cultural dances, Broadway acts, mimicry, performances to Hollywood and Bollywood songs and even enacted one of Mr Bean’s works.

The school founded in 1989 by Fr Valmiki Dias with just twelve children, today has a hundred students enrolled. These students don’t just learn to develop their intellectual skills but are also provided vocational training which includes cooking, baking and housekeeping. Guests at the event included businessmen, industrialist, politicians, former chief minister, parents, students and prominent members of society who were amazed at the children and the staff of Daddy’s home.

The school celebrated its 25th silver jubilee last year which coincided with Fr Valmiki starting construction of an old age home for the elderly and adults with special needs which includes adults with learning disabilities, autistic and Down syndrome.

“We start teaching our kids their performances in September and with every set of vacations they forget their sequences but it’s with the effort of my teachers and staff that we reinforce and teach these lovely kids every day and that is the fruit, the beautiful smiles and expressions they showcase on stage, every year,” said a cheerful Fr Valmiki Dias.[NT]