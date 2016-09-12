DDSSY: in first week claims of Rs 10 lakh made.

Mapusa: Expressing happiness over the response to Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana, the flagship scheme of the state government, Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, who is also Health Minister, said that “in the first week, 25 interventions have been made, and an amount Rs 10 lakh has been claimed from the insurance company.”It has been hardly 10 days after the state government launched its health insurance scheme for the people, and already around 25 cardholders have taken the medical benefit.

On September 1, the scheme formulated by BJP-led government, was officially launched by the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D’Souza.Currently, 19 private hospitals in the state have been empanelled by the insurance company -United India Insurance Company Ltd. The insurance company has been appointed by the government under an agreement.

These 19 hospitals will make available 447 medical interventions for the members of the families registered under the scheme.Till last week, of the 3.10 lakh forms distributed across the state under the scheme, 1.64 lakh forms have been received by department. Around 98,645 cards were printed and around 63,570 have been distributed.

In the first week, of the 25 interventions, 13 were done at the Manipal Hospital and a claim of around Rs 5.16 lakh was made, while at the GMC Hospital, Bambolim, 5 interventions were done and claim of Rs 1.41 lakh was made.While a claim of Rs 1.70 lakh was made against two interventions carried out at Redkar Research Hospital, Dhargal.At Hospicio Hospital, Margao also two interventions were made and a claim of Rs 32,000 was made.

Similarly, at Savaikar Hospital, Borkar Hospital, and Victor Hospital one intervention each was reported and claims of Rs 70,000, Rs 50,000, and Rs 19,950 were respectively made.Commenting on the insurance scheme, the Deputy Chief Minister said that “25 interventions have been made and a claim of Rs 10 lakh. Of 25 patients, 18 were treated at private hospitals while seven were treated at Hospicio and GMC.”

He said that “we have listed 19 private hospitals across the state for implementing the scheme besides the four government hospitals. Among 19 only three hospitals have not signed the agreement.”He said that “Heathway, Campal Clinic and Shalby have not signed the agreement as the signatories were not available. However, the managements of these hospitals have already given their consent letters.”

Concern was raised about private hospitals overcharging and this will not be allowed, said the Deputy Chief Minister and added that “The insurance company has its own auditing team which will verify the bills of the private hospitals. There will be internal checks and balances and only after verification, the claims will be cleared.”[NT]