Deepak alleges recruitment in handicraft dept after ban

Ponda: The president of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) Deepak Dhavalikar, on Tuesday, alleged that the Shiroda MLA has recruited 13 persons in handicraft, textile and coir department in December after the imposition of ban on the recruitment process by the government.Dhavalikar was addressing the gathering at Bethoda during the programme held to declare MGP’s Shiroda constituency candidate.Abhay Prabhu joined the MGP on the occasion and was formally declared as MGP candidate for the Shiroda constituency.

Along with Dhavalikar, Ponda MLA Lavu Mamledar, panchayat members and others were present.

Providing details of the recruitment done by Shiroda MLA, Dhavalikar said that 13 persons from Pernem and Mandrem were given jobs in handicrafts, textile and coir department on December 30.He also produced a copy of the order on the occasion. He said that the Shiroda MLA has failed to provide jobs to Shiroda locals, and the same MLA (as minister) has recruited candidates from Mandrem and Pernem in the government jobs.The BJP-led government had stopped recruitment process in month of November, and had barred MGP MLAs (ministers) from recruiting candidates in the departments.

On the occasion, Dhavalikar promised 1,000 jobs for locals of Shiroda constituency if the MGP comes to power.Mamledar said that Goa is in need of chief minister who that will work from Goa and for welfare of Goa.Looking at the present situation, Sudin Dhavalikar is right candidate for the Chief Minister’s post, and to make this come true people should vote the MGP to power, he added.He also said that “the MGP has provided clean candidate for Shiroda, and we are sure that the people will vote for him.”[NT]