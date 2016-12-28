Dempo give 2nd slot initiative to Sporting

Vasco: Dempo Sports Club started play with the intent of surprising GFA Pro League winners Salgaocar Sports Club in their own den to consolidate their position as the second best team in the League. However, despite the four goals shared by the old foes they ended up splitting points and allowing Sporting Clube the advantage in their penultimate match of the League in Vasco on Tuesday.Dempo took the lead and before the celebrations could wane away, Salgaocar equalised. Salgaocar took the lead against the run of play and it was left to Dempo to draw parity. In the last fifteen minutes, the Dempo lads tried their best to score the winner. However, they could not write the script planned.

Dempo SC went into the lead through a header by medio Beevan D’Mello in the 29th minute . Within a few seconds, Salgacoar FC came up with a lightning raid and leveled the score through their burly built and quick footed striker Kamo Stephane Bay whose angjular shot gave no chance at all to Dempo SC keeper Tyson Caiado.With this action ,the teams marched out for the lemon break. In the second session, Salgaocar FC ’s substitute defender Jovel Martins surprised Dempo SC keeper with an eighteen yard top of the box shot that dipped in surprising all in the Dempo defense.Not to be outdone, Dempo S.C.’s substitute striker Milagres Gonsalves scored a great goal from a difficult angle when he sent a header beyond the reach of Salgacoar FC keeper Burno Colaso in the 69th minute.

Both the teams had their share of exchanges, with Dempo SC having the upper hand in the first session of play while Salgacoar saw more of the ball in the second session.But these spells of dominance lasted in patches as neither of the teams asserted their supremacy .The midfield of both the teams could have done better in spraying passes ,even though there were some good move on view as the teams worked hard to tear apart each other’s defenses, which stood fairly well to quell the dangerous forays that were initiated.Dempo SC defense consisting of Mohammad Ali and company showed confidence while the Salgacoar defenders depended mostly on Balwinder Singh -who stood like a rock to deny the Dempo strikers from finding the mark.Dempo S.C. went into the lead when medio Anthony D’Souza moved his way down the left flank and sent a high ball to Beevan D’Mello who leaped high to send the ball to the far end of the nets past the bewildered Salgacoar FC keeper Bruno Colaso.

In the very next moment when the ball was passed from the centre circle,Salgacoar created a great move when Liston Colaso put through Kamo Bayi whose angular shot totally deceived Tyson Caiado under the Dempo SC bar.Dempo S.C.’s striker Felix Odili Chidi who excelled in the first half with his dashing moves, faded away into the second session and the team too could not produce anything special to outwit their rivals.On the othe rhand it was the Salgacoar FC team which began to have an edge and scored a great goal through Jovel Martins who found the mark from quite a distance.

The task of leveling the score fell on Milagres Gonsalves who impressed with his angular header from a difficult angle to beat Salgaocar keeper Bruno Colaso. In another match held at Ambelim grounds, Churchill Brother’s SC registered a solitary goal win against SCC,Cavelossim through Micky Vaz who scored from the penalty spot. At 3MTR grounds,Rawanfond, Navelim ,Corps of Signals defeated Clube Sao Minguel de Taleigao 4-1.Roshan Singh,Pawan Thakur,Laivellakpam and Paen scored for the Signals team,while Clube Sao Minguel de Taleigao pulled one goal back through Manuel Fernandes. [NT]