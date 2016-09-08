Dempo group expands presence in world shipping logistics industry.

Panaji:Dempo Global Corporation Pvt Ltd, a Singapore based company of the Dempo Group forayed into the global shipping logistics industry recently by offering its sea-going container vessel, the Petromar, to an international shipping and chartering company.

The vessel acquired from Modest Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, another group company of Dempo Group has been delivered on bare boat charter to Madrid, Spain- based charterers, Boluda Fos Corporación S L Vessel delivery was at Bhavnagar Port, Gujarat.

Spanish company, Boluda Maritima, is one of the leading players in the global maritime services industry. The company has presence thro ughout the Iberian coast, Portugal, France, Italy, the West African coast, the Indian Ocean and Latin America. Its sister concerns, Boluda Cargo International and Boluda Lines offers a comprehensive range of logistics services such as international and coastal shipping, container hire, charters, air transport, land transport, storage and distribution, special charges, customs clearance, and insurance.

The Petromar has illustrious origin. It began life as Hull 307 in the Ramsar shipyard, Bhavnagar and launching was in 2013 by the then chief minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi who was the chief guest in the function.

Engineered to be manned by as few as five crew members, Petromar is a 3300 DWT double-bottomed product tanker. The latest deal marks the Dempo group presence in the global shipping market. [NT]