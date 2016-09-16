Dempo SC too good for Corps of Signals.

Duler:Dempo Sports Club proved too good for their opponents Corps of Signals as they thrashed them 4-1 in the GFA’s Goa Pro League match, played at Duler stadium here on Thursday.Dempo in-charge Mauricio Afonso started without Beevan D’Mello and Nigerian Felix Odili Chidi, yet went into the breather with a 2-1 lead. In the second session, Shallum Pires and Joaquim Abranches scored a goal each to help Golden Eagles swell their goals tally to four.

Signals reduced their deficit by one goal that came from substitute Lairelakpam.After Thursday’s third round match, Dempo have seven points while Signals have just three points in their kitty.Dempo should have taken the lead early at the start of the match, but Signals keeper Prosun Sarkar collected Milgares Gonsalves header from close quarters.

But as the match entered in the 27th minute, they tasted their first success when a cross from Dempo skipper Shallum Pires somehow deceived Signals keeper Prosun Sarkar, who tried his best to fist the ball away but the ball hit the top upright before entering into the goal, 1-0.The Golden Eagles soon doubled their lead when Signals custodian while trying to parry a strike from Nickson Castanha pushed the ball at the feet of Joaquim Abranches, who wasted no time and slammed it into the nets, 2-0.

Corps of Signals substitute Lairelakpam brought his team back into the match when he drove a blistering 30-yard shot that hit the far side goal post and went into the goal, 2-1.Just three minutes after crossing over, Dempo’s India international Germanpreet Singh, who was a livewire in the midfield, got his name to the scorers list as he drove a 25-yard shot that had no answer from the Signals keeper, 3-1.

Signals had two close chances to reduce the margin. In the 74th minute, Dempo's stopper back Mohammad Ali blocked Lairelakpam shot from close for a corner. From the resultant corner Roshan Singh's shot hit the Dempo defender for corner.And while Signals did the attacking, Dempo's substitute Felix Odilli Chidi made the issue safe for his team as he guided the ball home off a Naveen Mendes cross from the left flank, 4-1.