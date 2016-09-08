Dempo SC too good for CSM de Taleigao.

Rawanfond:A brace by striker Shubert Pereira and a goal each by Desmond Pereira and Assumption Soares enabled Dempo Sports Club start their GFA under-20 Taca Goa football league on a promising note by hammering Clube Sao Minguel de Taleigao 4-0 played at 3MTR grounds, Rawanfond, Navelim on Wednesday.

Scoring once in each half, Shubert Pereira, who scored in the 20th and 65th minute, moved swiftly whenever a pass was made to him and displayed fine footwork to dodge the rival defence. The other two goals came through the boots of Desmond Pereira(75th minute) and Assumption Soares who headed in at the stroke of 90+2 minutes of play.

The proceedings were played at a leisurely pace with Clube Sao Minguel showing no urgency to try and at least to pull one goal back. It was only in the last seven minutes that Clube Sao Minguel’s overlapping defender Latish Kunkolkar sent a cross to striker Prajot Mondal, who wasted a good chance.Though Taleigao came up with some breakaway moves, they were no match to the Dempo SC team who played to a set pattern of keeping the ball low for the major part of play and accelerating the pace whenever required.

Midfielder Vineet Bugde, the captain of the team, along with other wing half Alviton Silva and defenders Nestore Dias, Edwin Viegas and Osmiro Trinidade played a good passing game to split the Clube Sao Minguel defence. Had Dempo SC capitalized on all the opportunities they had, the script of the score line would have been different.Vineet Bugde who received two good passes from Alviton Silva could not find the mark from close while Alviton Silva himself failed to beat Clube Sao Minguel keeper.

Medio Ivon Costa too had a chance early on but his header went wide off a cross from Alviton Silva.

On the whole, it was Dempo SC who dictated terms in both the sessions.It was Vineet who passed the ball to Shubert to give Dempo SC 1-0 lead at half time. In the second session Shubert completed his brace after Vineet fed him well on the right flank.Thereafter,Desmond Pereira bulged the nets off a cross from Avilton Silva and then in added time, Assumption Soares rounded off the tally to make it 4-0 in favour of the winners.[NT]