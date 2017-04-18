Dengue outbreak in St Inez; five hospitalised

Perfect breeding conditions at Morgod Wado – St Inez which have saturated from last few decades has finally broken into a serious mosquito borne disease in the vicinity.For last couple of days almost five cases were detected of having ‘Dengue’ from St Inez. They have been admitted into hospital due to fever.Four members of Soares family have been detected of Dengue and were admitted in a private hospital in the last 15 days. Aldrin Basilio Soares, former corporator of CCP has said that his two daughters, aunty and wife were having fever for several days, but it got detected once they were admitted in hospital. “This is a serious issue as the hutments are surrounded by the residential apartments and there is every possibility that it may spread in the vicinity,” Auldrin said. Over 35 families are residing in the hutments at Morod Wado with the population of around 350 of which 100 are recently settled who are working in the nearby construction sites. The 35 families are residing there from last 45 years, as per locals.

Some of the families are also settled at the bank of the St Inez Creek. For last several years the migrants are residing in the same place but there are no proper toilets, no drains and no provision of sewage system. In the absence of all basic infrastructures for a healthy livelihood, the people are using the open places for everything.Herald has inspected the infected area on Monday evening and found the very shocking state of the living condition of the migrants which is in the capital city of Panjim. Almost 100 minor children, including infants, are also residing in the same conditions. It is learnt that the migrants are also suffering from the fever but it has gone unchecked.“We usually take fever pills, doctors have come one day and inspected the area but we don’t know what it is”, one of the migrants said. Another migrant says there is no other way to improve the lifestyle because of the ownership issue of the property where they are residing. Most of the residents are in the ‘Bhel Puri’ trade in the city and Miramar beach.“There is a complete negligence of the Municipality and the health officers concerned for such an unhygienic state of affairs in the capital city,” said Rosy Fernandes.“The authorities concerned should act immediately to control the further spreading of the disease in the locality”, she mentioned. [H]