Despite financial problems, govt has laid thrust on education: CM

Sankhali: Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar inaugurated a government school building at Surla, constructed by GSIDC at the cost of over Rs 4 crore.Speaking on the occasion, Parsekar said the government, inspite of financial problems, has laid thrust on education. “We have invested crores of rupees in educational sector and will do everything to build the future of our students who are going to be the pillars of the society,” he said.He informed that the government has built five new government college buildings, repaired 300 schools and also constructed 14 new school buildings, ensured development in all 40 constituencies without any discrimination. He said the government has fulfilled most promises in last 5 years and succeeded in providing good governance in the state.

MLA Pramod Sawant said the government is keen on giving boost to local languages-Marathi and Konkani and “we are working hard to promote quality education in the state.” He said the opposition was making unnecessary criticism.

He urged students, teachers and parents to make good use of the infrastructure and facilities provided to them by the government.Krishna Gaude, sarpanch of Surla panchayat, Manisha Ghadi, deputy sarpanch, Sandeep Chodankar, manager of GSIDC, Ramkrishna Samant, deputy director of Education department, Pooja Naik, headmistress of Bhile high school, Ganesh Bhanye and other panchayat members were among those who were present on the occasion.Headmistress of Bhile high school Pooja Naik welcomed the gathering, Nutan Govekar compered and Kripsina D’Silva proposed the vote of thanks. [NT]